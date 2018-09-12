New Rolls-Royce design fears after engine shutdown

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) fell as much as 4.7% in London after the in-flight shutdown of one of its engines aboard an Airbus A350 (OTCPK:EADSY) resulted in an emergency landing in Boston.

The incident with the Trent XWB - that’s exclusive to the A350 - stoked fears that glitches with the Trent 1000 model made for Boeing's 787 could carry over to the newer turbine.

Rolls has previously said the XWB is based on a different architecture and "categorically" unaffected by the same flaws.