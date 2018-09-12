The FDA approves Amneal Pharmaceuticals' chlorpromazine hydrochloride tablets and generic version of methylergonovine maleate tablets

The FDA has approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:AMRX) ANDA for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg and has immediately initiated commercialization activities.

According to IQVA, the U.S. market for chlorpromazine hydrochloride tablets USP is ~$207M for year ended July 2018.

The Company also received approval for a generic version of Methergine Tablets USP, 0.2 mg (Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets USP, 0.2 mg ), which it expects to launch shortly.

Methylergonovine maleate tablets had U.S. sales of ~$73M for year ended July 2018, according to IQVIA.