European Parliament backs tougher copyright rules

The European Parliament votes to back online copyright proposals including Article 11 and Article 13.

Article 11 extends copyright to include snippets of publisher content and violators that show snippets would have to pay up. Article 13 makes platforms that hold a lot of content liable for user copyright violations.

The approved versions included some updated wording including Article 11 allowing for the use of source text in a hyperlink and Article 13 requiring the platform have “significant” amounts of content that it promotes.

Impacted tech companies could include Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

The report now heads back to committee to begin institutional negotiations with the EU Member States through the European Council.

Sources: TechCrunch / European Parliament press release

Previously: Europe votes on tougher copyright rules (Sept. 12)