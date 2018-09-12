Pernix to appeal adverse patent ruling on Zohydro ER

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (NYSEMKT:PTX) announces that its subsidiaries have filed an appeal of a district court ruling related to two patents covering pain med Zohydro ER (hydrocodone bitartrate). The litigation involves a patent challenge from would-be generic competitor Alvogen Malta Operations, Ltd. The district court found that Alvogen's ANDA infringes on the Pernix patents but they are invalid.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Alvogen could launch a generic version as early as October 2019 as stipulated in a September 2016 settlement agreement.