Northern Oil & Gas says Q3 production tracking significantly above guidance

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +5% pre-market after announced that preliminary production for July and August topped 25K boe/day, substantially ahead of prior Q3 guidance of 23K-24K boe/day.

NOG says the results do not include pending acquisitions from Pivotal Petroleum Partners and W Energy Partners, both of which are expected to close on schedule.

"Our core acreage position and execution on the ground continues to provide some of the best wells we have ever seen in the Williston Basin," says CEO Brandon Elliott.