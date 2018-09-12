FedEx hitting the ground in U.S. six days a week

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) says it will boost ground operations in the U.S. to six days a week all year.

The company says the expansion is in response to the growing e-commerce demand and record influx of volume expected this holiday season and beyond.

"The rise in demand for e-commerce goes beyond peak. It’s a year-round phenomenon and we are ready to meet that demand," says FedEx exec Raj Subramaniam.

FedEx notes that it's prepared for the expansion after making significant facility and automation investments over the last several years.

FDX -0.62% premarket to $247.71. The 52-week for shares is $274.66.

Source: Press Release