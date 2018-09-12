Neovasc up 9% on announcing amendments to outstanding convertible notes

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) announces that the holders of its senior secured convertible notes have agreed to amend certain terms of the Notes and other concessions.

The Company has entered into a Waiver Agreement applicable to the Holders of all of the Notes, pursuant to which (1) the maturity date of the Notes is extended by one year from May 17, 2019 until May 17, 2020, (2) the Company's permitted quarterly Cash Burn is increased for certain future periods, (3) certain asset allowances applicable to the Company's subsidiaries are increased, and (4) issuances of the Company's common shares will qualify as Excluded Securities and not a Dilutive Issuance.

Concurrent with the Waiver Agreement, the Company entered into Lockup and Leak-Out Agreements subject to which the Holders have agreed (1) not to sell Common Shares during the 5 consecutive trading days preceding and 15 consecutive trading days following execution of the Company's planned reverse stock split and (2) that on any trading day from the expiration of the Lockup until November 30, they will not sell Common Shares in an amount exceeding 15% of the daily average volume.