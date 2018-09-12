Spectrum Pharma adds first-line patients to mid-stage study of poziotinib in NSCLC

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has added two new cohorts to its Phase 2 clinical trial, ZENITH20, assessing pan-HER inhibitor poziotinib in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The new groups are treatment-naive patients with locally advanced/metastatic NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.

Lead investigator Jonathan Goldman, M.D. says, “Given the exciting preliminary poziotinib clinical data in NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 mutations who have received prior systemic therapy, we are happy to extend our participation in Spectrum’s trial to explore poziotinib's activity in the first-line setting. Current available therapies for NSCLC patients with exon 20 insertion mutations have been shown to be minimally effective. We do not have good options for these patients as we do in other settings with actionable mutations. This clinical trial expansion is a welcome milestone for patients and physicians battling this disease.”

