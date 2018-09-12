Novocure and Zai Lab collaborates for Tumor Treating Fields in Greater China

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) signs an exclusive license agreement for Tumor Treating Fields, including the brand name Optune, in Greater China and a global strategic development collaboration.

This agreement will enable Novocure to access the Chinese market and is intended to accelerate clinical trial enrollment.

Novocure granted Zai Lab an exclusive license to commercialize Tumor Treating Fields in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Zai Lab will be responsible for regulatory submissions in Greater China.

Novocure will receive a $15M upfront payment; additional milestone payments and royalty on net sales of the licensed products in Greater China ranging from 10% to the mid-teens.

Tumor Treating Fields currently marketed in the U.S., the EU and Japan for the treatment of glioblastoma and in advanced clinical development for multiple solid tumor indications.