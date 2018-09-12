Spirit trims EPS, ups revenue guidance

"While recovering delivery schedules, Spirit has taken actions necessary to meet customer commitments that resulted in elevated levels of overtime, additional contractors, and expedited freight charges. These elevated costs have subsided but continued longer into the year than initially expected to offset supplier shortages. As a result, Spirit is decreasing its 2018 adjusted diluted EPS outlook from $6.25-$6.50 per share to a new range of $6.10-$6.35 per share."

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is also lowering the upper end of the range of 2018 adjusted free cash flow outlook to $575M, but is increasing its 2018 revenue outlook from $7.1B-$7.2B to a new range of $7.2B-$7.3B (as it meets 2018 delivery targets).

SEC Form 8-K