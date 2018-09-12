British American Tobacco hits U.S. speed bump

Height Capital Markets doesn't think British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) will land FDA approval to market RJ Reynolds' Camel Snus products in the U.S. anytime soon.

"We now think the most likely timing for a final FDA decision is 2020," writes analyst Stefanie Miller.

"The best and likeliest outcome for BTI is for the company to gain clarity later this week at a meeting by the Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee around what more BTI needs for a compliant application," she adds.