RedHill Biopharma up 7% on announcing positive End-of-Phase II meeting with FDA on BEKINDA for IBS-D

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has recently concluded a positive End-of-Phase II/Pre-Phase III (Type B) meeting with the FDA discussing the clinical and regulatory pathway towards potential U.S. approval of BEKINDA (RHB-102) for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

RedHill plans to finalize the design of two pivotal Phase III studies with BEKINDA and to accelerate global pharma partnership discussions, including U.S. co-promotion opportunities.

The Phase II study with BEKINDA, successfully met its primary endpoint, improving the primary efficacy outcome of stool consistency response by an absolute difference of 20.7% vs. placebo (p = 0.036).

BEKINDA also concluded a positive Phase III study (the GUARD study) for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis.