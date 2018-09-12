Micron -4.6% as Goldman steps to sidelines on memory concerns

Goldman Sachs downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Neutral, joining the warnings about falling memory chip prices.

Analyst Mark Delaney cites “incremental weakness in both DRAM and NAND fundamentals” based on conversations with industry contacts and the firm’s supply/demand analysis.

Delaney: “Memory downturns usually last for several quarters and can see an acceleration in price declines, as customers delay procurement to wait for lower prices when possible, causing a snowballing effect that can lead downturns to be worse than initially anticipated by investors.”