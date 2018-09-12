Gilead teams up with Precision BioSciences in HBV

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will collaborate with privately held Precision BioSciences to develop treatments aimed at eliminating hepatitis B virus (HBV) leveraging Precision's gene editing platform ARCUS.

Under the terms of the partnership, Precision will be primarily responsible for the development, formulation and preclinical study of the investigational nucleases. Gilead will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization. Precision will be eligible to receive up to $445M in milestones and tiered royalties up to the mid-teens.