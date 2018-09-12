YRC Worldwide posts operational update

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) updates on some operating metrics for the first two months of Q3.

The company says YRC Freight tonnage per day decreased 3.8% in July and fell 3.1% in August. Quarter-to-date revenue per hundredweight increased approximately 7.0% compared to a year ago. Revenue per shipment increased approximately 7.8% quarter-to-date.

For YRC's regional segment, tonnage per day decreased approximately 6.3% in July and dropped 3.4% in August. Quarter-to-date revenue per hundredweight increased approximately 8.3% compared to a year ago. Revenue per shipment increased approximately 11.3% quarter-to-date.

"YRC update: "Our results are consistent with our strategy to focus on yield improvements and secure the optimal freight mix for our network. While our revenue per hundredweight statistics remain strong at each of our operating companies, they are being offset by the impacts of additional heavier-weight shipments in our network. We believe our ongoing commitment to reinvest in our equipment will position us to effectively deliver quality solutions to our customers and continue to meet the sustaining demand for freight services in this strong economic environment."

Source: Press Release