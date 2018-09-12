Athenex and Hanmi Pharmaceutical announces strategic realignment of their joint projects

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Hanmi Pharmaceutical (OTC:HANPF) announces a strategic realignment of their joint projects to further explore and develop those projects worldwide.

Under the realignment, Athenex and Hanmi Pharmaceutical agree to new arrangements in the following projects:

a) Orascovery Program – Extension of Athenex’s territories to worldwide apart from Korea. In previous agreements, Athenex in-licensed the rights of the Orascovery Program from Hanmi Pharmaceutical for the US, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China and the rest of Asia (apart from Korea). The revised agreement will also provide Athenex with rights to the Middle East and North Africa as well as South Africa.

b) KX-01 Oral Formulation – Athenex will receive back from Hanmi Pharmaceutical the rights to KX-01 Oral Formulation for Korea, China and other Asian territories.