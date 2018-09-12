Alcoa upgraded to Buy at B. Riley FBR on alumina industry outlook

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +0.5% premarket as B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $50 price target, raised from $48, citing the current macroenvironment in the alumina industry.

While B. Riley FBR thinks alumina will revert back to historical norms over the long term, the short-term outlook is favorable enough to warrant an upgrade of Alcoa shares.

Due to the strength of alumina over the course of recent months, the firm raises its Q3 and Q4 realized price estimates to a respective $472/metric ton and $590/metric ton from $449 and $451 previously, which would raise Alcoa's 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $3.57M vs. the company's most recent guidance of $3B-$3.2B.