Golden Matrix Group eliminates convertible debt

Golden Matrix Group (OTCPK:GMGI) has entered into a Settlement Agreement with Luxor Capital LLC, wholly-owned by GMGI CEO Anthony Goodman, whereby Luxor has agreed to release Golden Matrix from any and all liabilities relating to the Convertible Redeemable Note granted to Luxor on March 1, 2016 in the amount of $2,874,712.

“This is a significant financial event for Golden Matrix as it completes our commitment to shareholders to strengthen the company’s balance sheet by eliminating all related and non-related party convertible debt,” said Mr. Goodman. “We are extremely pleased with GMGI’s rapid progress and the generation of positive cash flow sufficient to accommodate this major transaction without sacrificing the resources needed to support our continuing business development with casino operators in the Asia Pacific region.”