Inditex impresses with first half results

Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) reports comparable sales growth of 4% during the first half of the year and forecasts a 4% to 6% comp for the second half of the year.

While the Zara parent's pace of comparable sales fell back from prior levels, the company is still topping peers this year. The ship-from-stores initiative at Inditex may be accounting for the market share grab.

Inditex churned up totals sales growth of 3% to €12B during 1H and net profit growth of 3% to €1.4B

Shares of Inditex are up 3.3% in Madrid trading.

