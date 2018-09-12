NXP drops on Stifel downgrade, exec strategy outline

Stifel downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from Hold to Sell and cuts its target from $99 to $84.

The firm says the previously announced “massive” buyback will greatly cut share count and enhance both EPS and FCF/share, but going “deeply into debt” risks the company profile in a peaking semi market. (Source: Bloomberg First Word.)

After hours yesterday, NXP execs outlined their strategy following the collapse of the proposed Qualcomm merger.

NXP wants to grow sales 5% to 7% per year between now and the end of 2021, about 50% more than the estimated growth rate for the chip industry.

The company wants to boost gross margins from the current 53% to 55% range by the end of next year to as much as 57% by the 2021 deadline, which could involve selling off slow or low-margin businesses.

NXP shares are down 1% premarket to $88.70.

