Nucor to suspend production in Carolina mills ahead of hurricane

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) says it is suspending operations at its Berkeley, S.C., sheet mill and Hertford, N.C., plate mill ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Berkeley, located near Charleston, is NUE's largest sheet mill with a production capacity of more than 3M st/year, and Hertford has a capacity of nearly 1M st/year of plate.

Announcements are expected from Brazil-based Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), which operates mills and scrap processing facilities in North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey; Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), which operates rebar mills and scrap processing facilities in North and South Carolina; and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), which also operates a bar mill in Virginia in addition to scrap processing facilities in the state through its Omnisource subsidiary.