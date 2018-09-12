Abeona on go with gene therapy study in MPS IIIB in Spain; shares up 1% premarket

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that authorities in Spain have signed off on the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy ABO-101 in patients with MPS IIIB or Sanfilippo syndrome type B, an inherited disorder in which the body is unable to break down large sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs).

The study will be conducted at a single hospital there. The company plans to add sites in France, Germany and England (U.S. sites have already been initiated).

ABO-101 has Orphan Drug status for the indication in the U.S. and EU and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S.