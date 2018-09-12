Stifel downgrades semis on signs of peak

Stifel downgrades Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from Buy to Hold and cuts its target by $10 to $65, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm cites the peaking semiconductor cycle and rising interest rates with a side of tariff-related uncertainties.

Stifel also downgraded NXP Semiconductors, cut Macom (NASDAQ:MTSI) from Hold to Sell with the target dropping $2 to $20, and dropped Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from Buy to Hold with a $10 target reduction to $75.

Maxim shares are down 2.2% premarket to $58.70.

Macom shares are flat at $21.98 and Power Integrations is inactive at $70.15.

