Dissident shareholder to vote against Brookdale directors up for election

Shareholder Land and Buildings Investment Management, LLC plans to give a thumbs down to Brookdale Senior LIving (NYSE:BKD) directors up for election at the annual meeting.

In an open letter to shareholders it accuses the board of failing to announce plans to materially monetize its real estate assets and to "truly" modernize its corporate governance in order to maximize shareholder value. It wants management to publicly outline its plan to monetize its real estate now that lease modifications have been addressed and to de-stagger the board with directors limited to one-year terms.