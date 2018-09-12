Details on Honeywell's spinoff Resideo

Resideo intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "REZI" when trading begins on a to-be-announced date.

"It is an incredible opportunity to launch a company poised to lead the Internet of Things for the Homes market, while benefiting from the rich heritage of such a well-known brand as Honeywell," said Mike Nefkens, president and CEO of Honeywell Homes (NYSE:HON), which will become Resideo following the spin. "Our products are in 150M homes with 15M more being added each year."

Joseph Ragan will serve as executive vice president and CFO of Resideo. He was most recently CFO at Ferroglobe.

Nefkens, Ragan and other Resideo leadership will also host an investor conference at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 10 in NYC.