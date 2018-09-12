WABCO falls sharply after guidance update

WABCO (WBC) provides a guidance update to investors today.

The company says the recent "intensification of geopolitical dynamics" is negatively impacting markets and currencies in some of the company's regions.

WABCO now expects that truck and bus production in China will deteriorate by ~30% in the second half of the year and 11% on a full year basis. WABCO also notes a slowdown in demand from Russia and Turkey.

Due to the economic and political conditions, WABCO expects to end in the lower half of its previously issued EPS guidance for the full year 2018. The company aims to partially mitigate the effect of these market factors through cost management activities.

Shares of WABCO opened down 9% in initial trades.

Source: Press Release