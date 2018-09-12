Netlist announces pricing of $10M registered offering

Netlist (NLST -42.6% ) has entered into an agreement with institutional investors to issue ~22.22M registered shares of common stock at $0.45 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$10M.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about September 14.

For purchase of each share of common stock, an investor will receive from the a registered warrant to purchase one half of a share of common stock.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.655 per share, exercisable six months from the date of issuance, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative purposes.