FDA threatens e-cig crackdown

Tobacco stocks are on watch after the FDA threatens to pull e-cigarettes from shelves if manufacturers do not make changes to help control teenager usage.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb: "The disturbing and accelerating trajectory of use we're seeing in youth, and the resulting path to addiction, must end. The FDA cannot tolerate a whole generation of young people becoming addicted to nicotine as a trade off for enabling adults to access these products."

