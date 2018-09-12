Bullard: Rates may already be restrictive

"The current monetary policy stance is already neutral or possibly somewhat restrictive," says St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, taking note of the flattening yield curve and soft inflation expectations.

Should the yield curve invert, he says, that would signal boosted "vulnerability" to a recession.

"[The Fed] should put more weight than usual on financial market signals in the current macroeconomic environment due to the breakdown of the empirical Phillips curve."

Bullard is among the leading doves on the FOMC, should his remarks shouldn't be too surprising.