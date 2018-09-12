Nielsen +5% on sale talks; SunTrust boosts target

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is up 5% the morning after a report says the company will bow to pressure from Elliott Management and consider an outright sale.

Previous strategic explorations had Nielsen considering selling its "Buy" segment rather than the "Watch" segment that encapsulates the media ratings with which the company is synonymous.

SunTrust has raised its price target to $28; "recent conversations with activists and with private equity firms lead us to believe there is ample liquidity and appetite to pursue transactions," says analyst Matthew Thornton. He believes overall readthrough to comScore (SCOR +0.2% .%) is positive as well. (h/t Bloomberg)