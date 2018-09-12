MediXall signs strategic partnership with Clearlake Financial

MediXall Group (OTCQB:MDXL) creator of MediXall.com, announced Strategic Partnership Agreement with Clearlake Financial Corp, a national company specializing in the Healthcare Industry and has a 32-year history of finance services for individual doctors and dentists, hospitals, clinics and imaging centers.

"Clearlake is excited about the formation of the relationship with MediXall Group, Inc. which creates lots of synergism between both companies relating to the healthcare industry. We are both looking forward to a strong profitable relationship," said Ronald Epstein, CEO of Clearlake Financial Corp.