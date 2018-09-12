More on Evertz Technologies Q1 results

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 5.4% Y/Y t C$103.1M.

Region wise revenue: US/Canada C$75.2M (+15% Y/Y) and International C$27.9M (-36% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased by 90 bps to 57%.

Q1 expenses: S&A was C$15.9M and R&D of C$21.3M (+10.4% Y/Y).

Purchase order backlog was in excess of C$81M.

Shipments for the month of August 2018 were C$41M.

Cash and marketable securities were C$102.7M as of July 31, 2018.

Working capital was $268.4M.

Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 28, 2018.

