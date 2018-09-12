Gazprom, Mitsui sign MOU on Baltic LNG project

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Japan's Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF, OTCPK:MITSY) sign an MoU on the Baltic LNG project to include building a liquefied natural gas plant on the Baltic Sea coast, the two companies' second joint LNG project.

Japan is a key buyer of Russian LNG, accounting for 36% of overall sales, and Gazprom's Alexei Miller says there is great potential for cooperation between the two countries in LNG production.

The 10M metric tons/year Baltic LNG project at the Russian port of Ust-Luga is led by Gazprom and Shell and is planned for a 2023 launch.