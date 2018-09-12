Sonic rally seen by Oppenheimer as overextended

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Sonic (SONC -1.7% ) on its view that the risk-reward profile on the restaurant stock is too stretched.

The investment firm points to the ~50% share price jump based off a return of the company to positive same-store sales growth.

Analyst Brian Bittner: "We believe recent installment of long-term targets tilts aggressively, particularly assumption for +2-4% SSS. With revision potential to Street EPS estimates now limited, short interest now below-average, and valuation now above 23x P/ E (and below 5% FCF yield), we see risk/reward as unattractive."