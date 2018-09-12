Diffusion Pharma on go with mid-stage ambulance-based study of TSC; shares up 34%

Thinly traded nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN +34.2% ) is up on a 10x surge in volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on an ambulance-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) for the front-line treatment of acute stroke.

The study, called PHAST-TSC, will involve 23 hospitals in Los Angeles, CA and Central Virginia who will work with ~150 emergency medical transport groups. Topline data should be available in ~two years.