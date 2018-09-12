Discovery, Hulu strike multi-year deal for live and on-demand shows

A comprehensive deal will extend the popular series of Discovery TV (DISCA +6.8% ) to the live and on-demand stores of Hulu.

The multi-year agreement boosts Hulu's inventory of Discovery programming to almost 4,000 episodes, including popular programs like Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Property Brothers, Chopped, House Hunters and more.

It also adds five more Discovery networks to Hulu's live TV plan, including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend (the renamed Velocity Network) and Animal Planet; they join HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, which had come to Hulu via previous agreement with Scripps Networks.

Also, Hulu reached a licensing deal with OWN to bring four scripted series exclusively to Hulu.

The five live channels will be available for streaming beginning in December.