VGTel to acquire Don’t Tell Supper Club

VGTel (OTCPK:VGTL +7.1% ) announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the ownership interests of Don’t Tell Supper Club, LLC, a Dallas, TX based entertainment venue.

Don’t Tell Supper Club has become an iconic venue in the Dallas market and the concept has achieved great success since opening its doors in July of 2017 achieving gross sales of nearly $3M in its first year of operation.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire such an exciting business with great potential. This growth opportunity not only meets our criteria in our expected diversified business model, but also add potential revenues and instant value to our shareholders”, stated Neil Fogel, Director and CFO of VGTel.