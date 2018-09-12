Energy up, tech down in early trade

Stocks are off to a mostly flattish start, although weakness in the tech sector is dragging down the Nasdaq; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

Sector movement has been modest overall, with energy clearly the top performing group ( +0.9% ), helped as WTI crude oil futures +1.4% to $70.22/bbl with Hurricane Florence barreling towards the East Coast.

Meanwhile, the top-weighted tech sector ( -0.4% ) is the worst performer in the early going, weighed by semiconductors including Micron, -5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy citing a "snowballing" decline in memory chip demand.

Apple ( -1.1% ) will kick off its annual product showcase at 1:00 pm ET, where it will unveil its latest iPhone lineup, new Apple Watches and new Airpods.

Also still ahead, the Fed Beige Book will be released at 2:00 pm.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.96%.