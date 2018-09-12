Another look at Home Depot and Lowe's ahead of Florence

Investors have many factors to consider with Home Depot (HD -0.9% ) and Lowe's (LOW -0.4% ) when gauging the impact of Hurricane Florence on their businesses, notes Consumer Edge Research's David Schick.

The analyst reminds that both retailers are focused on taking care of their customers first ("core competency" of both) and will see some higher expenses even as pre-storm sales in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina soar. Store closures and price freezes in affected areas are also factors to consider.

After crunching the data, CER found that share prices of Home Depot and Lowe's have outperformed by a wide margin for the six months following the last three major storms hit (Harvey/Irma, Sandy, Irene) during the rebuilding process.