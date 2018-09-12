Ideanomics launches financial-info JV with Asia Times

Ideanomics (SSC -3.2% ) -- the former Seven Stars Cloud -- has launched a joint venture with Asia Times to develop a next-generation financial information service.

That arrangement will involve Ideanomics taking a 10% stake in Asia Times Holdings and investing in that company and the JV, to be called Asia Times Financial Ltd.

The JV will offer financial info services via AI-enabled data and analytics it says will be delivered to investors through "end-to-end encrypted instant messaging services that can work in parallel with blockchain-based financial services."

Ideanomics had just announced that Asia Times Holdings Chairman Uwe Parpart was joining the company as chief strategy officer.