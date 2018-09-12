Minnesota PUC postpones Line 3 meeting after protests

Angry protesters forced Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission to postpone a meeting yesterday to discuss whether Enbridge (ENB, EEP) met its conditions for the planned Line 3 replacement.

The regulator approved the project in June, giving ENB the go-ahead to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota.

"We acknowledge that the process has been long and difficult and raised many passionate interventions. But what happened today crossed the line," the company says.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to ENB's terminal in Superior, Wis.; ENB wants to replace the line, which it built in the 1960s and is running at only about half its original capacity.