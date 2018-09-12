Sputtering start for NIO in IPO open

Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $6.00 after pricing its IPO at $6.26 vs. the original range of $6.25 to $8.25. A block trade of 8.3M shares at the $6.00 pricing is already on the books. At last check, NIO was swapping hands at $5.79.

So far, the company's main model aimed at luxury-oriented Chinese consumers is the ES8, which is an all-eletric, all-aluminum SUV that NIO notes is cheaper in China than the Model X. Nio also has a premium SUV ES6 coming to the market by the end of 2018 aimed at a broader customer base.

Nio launches its IPO amid increasing competition from Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the Chinese luxury car market and with China auto sales in a downtrend over the last two months. There's also the tariff battle to consider.

Analysts are in a quiet period on NIO, but Axios is out with a take: "NIO may someday become a rival to Tesla, but so far it makes Elon Musk's manufacturing output look prodigious. The Chinese upstart only began making deliveries this past June, with fewer than 2,000 vehicles shipped through the end of August."