Citigroup +2% after boosting guidance on ROE, cost savings

Citigroup (C +2.1% ) enjoys strong gains after CFO John Gerspach said the bank expects to exceed its previous targets for returns on shareholder equity and cost savings.

Citi now expects return on average tangible common shareholders equity of 13.5% by 2020 and 16% long term, up from previous guidance of ~11%, Gerspach tells the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

The bank also raises its cost savings estimate by $300M to $2.8B by 2020 and expects a new tax rate of below 24% over time.

The CFO also forecasts Q3 total fixed income and trading revenue to come in flat to slightly higher while investment banking revenue will be slightly lower to reflect volumes and transactions that may close in Q4.