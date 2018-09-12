Nemaura closing in on U.S. marketing application for CGM sugarBEAT; shares up 49%

Thinly traded Nemaura Medical (NMRD +49.4% ) is up on a whopping 42x surge in volume in response to its announcement of interim clinical data on sugarBEAT, its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

Data generated from 25 patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes showed a range of results (mean absolute relative deviation or MARD) of 12.19% for the one-point calibration and 10.65% for the two-point calibration, in line with expectations and on par with competitive CGM devices.

The company expects to launch sugarBEAT in England in the coming months. It plans to file its U.S. marketing application in Q1 2019.