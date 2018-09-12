XBiotech tries to right the ship, shares up 24%

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (XBIT +23.8% ) is up on almost a 5x surge in volume, trying to reverse a nearly 50% selloff since last week.

This morning, the company announced that noted cardiologist Dr. Peter Libby has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. He will help develop its research and clinical programs including evaluating bermekimab's ability to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Dr. Libby's group discovered a mechanism behind heart attacks and stroke that may involve inflammation that bermekimab, an inhibitor of the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1 alpha, targets.