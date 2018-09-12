Cornerstone OnDemand acquires hiring platform, announces recruiting solution

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) announces acquiring hiring platform Workpop for undisclosed terms.

As the result of the acquisition, the company unveils Cornerstone Frontline, a recruiting solution for companies wanting to hire local, entry-level and frontline employees.

Cornerstone Frontline combines Cornerstone’s enterprise applicant tracking system and Workpop’s recruiting solution. The product will become available next year as part of the Cornerstone Recruiting suite.

Workpop’s platform supports smaller retail chains and larger brands like The Peninsula Hotels, Sweetgreen, and Hillstone Restaurant Group.