Alts lead deepening crypto crash

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is roughly flat for the session and remains modestly above its low for the year. At $6,273, it's still about double the level of one year ago. The alts are a different story, and they continue to plunge towards what might be a resting spot of zero for many of them.

Ether (ETH-USD) is down another 7% to $172 - that's off from a high of more than $1,400 earlier in 2018, and roughly flat year-over-year. Litecoin (LTC-USD) is lower by 6% to $49. Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) is down 4.4% to $420.

Bloomberg's Michael Patterson notes the crypto crash has hit 80% - that's worse than then 78% plunge in Nasdaq following the bursting of its bubble in 2000. Fortunately for the global economy, the actual dollar amounts in crypto are of far smaller measure than the trillions wiped out in the tech crash.