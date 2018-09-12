Ocean Power Technologies down 5.4% post Q1 results

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT -5.4% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease 85% Y/Y to $0.03M, the decline in revenue is due to the timing of the new contracts signed with Eni and Premier Oil in Q1 2019.

Net loss was $3.2M.

Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $8.4M.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.8M.

The company entered common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund.

Received an important patent to optimize energy harvesting in low to moderate sea states.

Also, signed contract in June 2018 with Premier Oil to supply a PowerBuoy™ for the Huntington Field.

Previously: Ocean Power reports Q1 results (Sept. 12)