AT&T +2.4% as CEO looks ahead to integration, video offerings

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, AT&T (T +2.4% ) chief Randall Stephenson says it's full speed ahead on absorbing the former Time Warner into the company, and that he expects better profitability in some divisions next year as the integration proceeds.

Stephenson says he expects a ruling by January or February on the Justice Dept. appeal of its loss in the trial aimed at preventing the merger, which closed in June just two days after the decision.

But integration is moving without any hitches and “We feel very good where we stand on appeal ... The teams are spending zero effort thinking about the appeal.”

Aside from WarnerMedia, Stephenson notes the Mexican business would generate positive EBITDA next year after wrapping a network upgrade, and the Entertainment Group would rebound to flat profits with the help of some price increases. Capex is expected to decline as upgrades play out as well.

And WarnerMedia will launch an over-the-top video service featuring Warner Bros. and HBO catalog content, with more details to come in Q4.