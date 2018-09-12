Stocks jump as U.S. reportedly proposes new round of trade talks with China

The U.S. is reaching out to China for a new round of trade talks, offering a new opportunity to address the Trump administration’s concerns over trade issues before implementing additional tariffs on Chinese good, WSJ reports.

Senior U.S. officials, led by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, recently sent an invitation to Chinese counterparts proposing another meeting to talk about bilateral trade, according to the report.

Stocks have turned higher on the report: Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

ETFs: SPY, FXI, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, YINN, VFINX, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CHN, EPS, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YAO, YXI, SPLX, SPUU, SFLA, SPDN, SPXE, SPXT